Has Trump conceded to Joe Biden? Here's the story so far

US President Donald Trump has not been very obliging about his imminent loss of office. While the election had been called in favour of Joe Biden several weeks ago, President Trump had alleged foul play, staunchly maintaining that he had won the polls. In the ensuing weeks there were countless posts demanding a recount or criticising specific individuals or groups for "rigging" the elections in Biden's favour, even as the President and his team launched a legal battle.
None of these however seem to be going greatly in his favour at the moment. And while Trump on Monday vowed to continue his fight, his remarks suggest a change in mood. In two tweets on Monday evening the President came closer than ever to conceding, stating that he had asked the GSA to "do what needs to be done".
"Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good fight, and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same," he tweeted on Monday night.
According to a report by the Associated Press, the General Services Administration (GSA) has now ascertained that President-elect Joe Biden is the “apparent winner” of the November 3 election. This paves the way for the transition that would end with a takeover in January next year. Over the coming weeks, the Biden team and the transition officials will meet with federal officials to discuss national security interests, the COVID-19 response and more.
While Administrator Emily Murphy emphasised in her letter to Joe Biden that she "came to her decision independently, based on the law and available facts", many are not convinced. The Trump appointee has faced bipartisan criticism for failing to begin the transition process sooner and preventing Biden’s team from working with career agency officials on plans for his administration.
But while the transition process may have received a green signal, it would appear that President Trump still hopes to retain office for a second term. Hours after this tweet, seemingly resigning himself to the change, President Trump was back on Twitter posting a video about manipulation during the recent election and the role of 'big tech'.
In the meantime, the Biden administration is moving ahead with it's preparations. In the latest slew of appointments, the President-elect once again helped forge history, nominating Cuba-born lawyer Alejandro Mayorkas to lead the Department of Homeland Security, and picking former deputy CIA director Avril Haines as his director of national intelligence.
