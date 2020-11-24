Has Trump conceded to Joe Biden? Here's the story so far

US President Donald Trump has not been very obliging about his imminent loss of office. While the election had been called in favour of Joe Biden several weeks ago, President Trump had alleged foul play, staunchly maintaining that he had won the polls. In the ensuing weeks there were countless posts demanding a recount or criticising specific individuals or groups for "rigging" the elections in Biden's favour, even as the President and his team launched a legal battle.

None of these however seem to be going greatly in his favour at the moment. And while Trump on Monday vowed to continue his fight, his remarks suggest a change in mood. In two tweets on Monday evening the President came closer than ever to conceding, stating that he had asked the GSA to "do what needs to be done".

"Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good fight, and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same," he tweeted on Monday night.