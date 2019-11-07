Harvard's PIO dean to step down in June 2020

New York: Harvard Business School's Dean Nitin Nohria will step down from his post in June 2020, ten years after he became the first Indian-origin academician to helm the business school in the prestigious institution's 102-year-old history.

In a letter to the Business School community, Nohria said he will step down from the position of Dean on June 30, 2020, after a decade in the role. "I will take a sabbatical when I step down to reflect on what I may do next. I look forward to supporting our next Dean, as my predecessors supported me. I will always remain devoted to this most extraordinary institution that I have been so lucky to call not just my place of work, but my family's home," Nohria said.In his message to faculty, staff, students and alumni, Nohria said the time is right for the HBS to transition to new leadership.

"Ten years gave us a good run to make progress on our 'Five I' priorities," he said, referring to the School's focus on innovation, intellectual ambition, internationalisation, inclusion and integration.

He said serving as Dean has been a "privilege for which I am immensely grateful".

Nohria, who had joined the Business School's faculty in 1988 after receiving his PhD from MIT, said the HBS changed the "arc" of his life.

Appointed the Business School's 10th Dean, Nohria said a decade for HBS's 10th dean seems an "appropriate duration" for this chapter in the School's history.

Before his appointment as Dean, Nohria had served in a number of leadership roles at the HBS, including as Chair of the Organisational Behaviour Unit, Co-Chair of the Leadership Initiative, and Senior Associate Dean for Faculty Development, the HBS said in a press release.

Nohria has authored more than a dozen books and also wrote the McKinsey Award-winning 2018 Harvard Business Review article, 'How CEOs Manage Time'.

Thanking Drew Faust, who had served as Harvard's president from 2007 to 2018, for her support, Nohria said he will be grateful to her for her mentorship and inspirational vision.