Harry, Meghan leave Canada amid coronavirus pandemic, moved permanently to California

The UK's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have left Canada amid the coronavirus pandemic and moved permanently to California, according to a media report.

According to the report published on Friday by London-based The Sun newspaper, the couple along with their son, Archie left the 10.7 million-pound mansion they were borrowing in Vancouver and took a flight out of the city shortly before US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau closed the border between their countries.

The Sussexes will set up a new home close to Hollywood, where they are currently living in lockdown with their 10-month-old son, the report added.

On Thursday night, a royal insider told The Sun: "Harry and Meghan have left Canada now for good. The borders were closing and flights were stopping. They had to get out.

"But this move was planned for some time. They realised Canada would not work out for various reasons and they want to be based in the Los Angeles area.

"They have a big support network there. It's where their new team of Hollywood agents and PRs and business managers are based. Meghan has lots of friends there and, of course, her mum Doria."

The growing pandemic, has seen Harry's father and Prince of Wales Prince Charles, 71, test positive for the coronavirus, while Queen Elizabeth II, 93, and ailing Prince Philip, 98, have been put into self-isolation.

In a shocking announcement last month, the couple said they planned to step back from their duties as senior members of the royal family and "transition into a new working model" last month.