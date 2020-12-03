Harris picks Tina Flournoy as her chief of staff

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has named Tina Flournoy, a veteran Democratic strategist and aide to the Clintons, as her chief of staff, the transition team announced Thursday.

Flournoy's appointment as Harris' top staffer adds to a team of advisers led by Black women. Harris, who is of Jamaican and Indian heritage, is the nation's first female vice president. Flournoy joins Ashley Etienne as Harris' communications director and Symone Sanders as her chief spokeswoman.

Flournoy has served as chief of staff for former President Bill Clinton since 2013. That follows a career that took her to top posts at the Democratic National Committee, in the presidential campaigns of former Vice President Al Gore and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and with the American Federation of Teachers.

Harris also announced Rohini Kosoglu as her domestic policy advisor and Nancy McEldowney as her National Security Advisor. Kosoglu had served as Harris's top adviser during the general election campaign.