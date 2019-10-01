Harland and Wolff saved from closure

London: Iconic Belfast shipyard Harland and Wolff, which built the Titanic, has been rescued from bankruptcy by InfraStrata, the British energy infrastructure company announced Tuesday. The giant of Northern Ireland's industrial past has been purchased for USD 7.4 million from administrators BDO, InfraStrata said in a statement.

This shipyard's main assets "comprise a multi-purpose fabrication facility, quaysides and docking facilities in the port of Belfast, ideally suited for the energy infrastructure industry," the statement said.

As well as building the doomed Titanic, which sank in 1912, Harland and Wolff built its two sister ships Olympic and Britannic, and also supplied almost 150 warships during World War II.