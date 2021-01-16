Happy Birthday Michelle Obama: The charismatic author and former first lady turns 57

Attorney, author and a role model for millions, Michelle Obama is the first African American 'First Lady'. Born in Chicago Illinois, Michelle graduated from Princeton University. She majored in Sociology and minored in African-American Studies.
Michelle battled through several stereotypes in order to reach where she is today. She was warned by her school professors not to aim too high. While she was in Princeton, her roommate's mother tried changing her daughter's room due to Michelle's race.
Michelle attended Harvard Law School as well. She voiced her opinion in favor of the minorities and actively participated in demonstrations to persuade the administration to hire more professors from different minority groups.
Michelle also worked in the law firm 'Sidley Austin' where she incidentally met her husband to be. Michelle Obama is considered as one of the biggest influencer of the modern times.
Michelle worked immensely for the betterment of society. She worked as the Executive Director of Public Allies for the Chicago office, a non-profit organization in order to give something back to the society.
Michelle Obama campaigned aggressively for her husband during the 2008-09 Presidency Elections and played a major role in his success. She served as the first lady of The United States of America from 2009-2017.
The influential figure has also wrote some immensely successful books.
Her book 'Becoming' gained critical and commercial success. The book is the former first lady's memoir in which she wrote about her early days and her struggle to reach the top.
While Michelle was in the White House, she wrote 'American Grown', the book revolved around kitchen gardens of the White House.
'Be Vigilant But Not Afraid: The Farewell Speeches of Barack Obama and Michelle Obama' is a must read. Authored collectively by Barack and Michelle, the incredible speeches made by the enigmatic couple included in this classic are bound to inspire you.
There is no doubt about the fact that Michelle's fight has always been for the collective good. Her thoughts have not only motivated people of color and women across the world but have also played a major role in changing perspectives of millions worldwide.
