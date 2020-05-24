Happy Birthday Bob Dylan: 10 quotes from Nobel Laureate that show he's the greatest living songwriter

1. Don't Think Twice, It's All Right

No it ain't no use in callin' out my name, gal

Like you never done before

And it ain't no use in callin' out my name, gal

I can't hear ya any more

I'm a-thinkin' and a-wond'rin' wallkin' way down the road

I once loved a woman, a child I am told

I give her my heart but she wanted my soul

But don't think twice, it's all right

2. Hurricane

All of Rubin's cards were marked in advance

The trial was a pig-circus, he never had a chance

The judge made Rubin's witnesses drunkards from the slums

To the white folks who watched he was a revolutionary bum

And to the black folks he was just a crazy nigger

No one doubted that he pulled the trigger

And though they could not produce the gun

The D.A. said he was the one who did the deed

And the all-white jury agreed

3. A Hard Rain's Gonna Fall

Oh, what did you see, my blue-eyed son?

And what did you see, my darling young one?

I saw a newborn baby with wild wolves all around it

I saw a highway of diamonds with nobody on it,

I saw a black branch with blood that kept drippin',

I saw a room full of men with their hammers a-bleedin',

I saw a white ladder all covered with water,

I saw ten thousand talkers whose tongues were all broken,

I saw guns and sharp swords in the hands of young children,

And it's a hard, it's a hard, it's a hard, and it's a hard,

It's a hard rain's a-gonna fall.

4. Blowin' in the wind

How many times can a man look up

Before he sees the sky?

How many ears must one person have

Before he can hear people cry?

And how many deaths will it take 'til he knows

That too many people have died?

The answer, my friends, is blowing in the wind

The answer is blowin' in the wind

Oh, the answer, my friends, is blowing in the wind

The answer is blowin' in the wind

5. It ain't me babe

You say you're looking for someone

Who'll pick you up each time you fall

To gather flowers constantly

And to come each time you call

A lover for your life and nothing more

But it ain't me, babe

No, no, no, it ain't me, babe

It ain't me you're lookin' for, babe

6. Times they are a changin'

Come writers and critics

Who prophesize with your pen

And keep your eyes wide

The chance won't come again

And don't speak too soon

For the wheel's still in spin

And there's no tellin' who

That it's namin'.

For the loser now

Will be later to win

For the times they are a-changin'

7. Like a rolling stone

Once upon a time you dressed so fine

Threw the bums a dime in your prime, didn't you?

People call say 'beware doll, you're bound to fall'

You thought they were all kidding you

You used to laugh about

Everybody that was hanging out

Now you don't talk so loud

Now you don't seem so proud

About having to be scrounging your next meal

How does it feel, how does it feel?

To be without a home

Like a complete unknown, like a rolling stone

9. Subterranean Homesick Blues

Johnny's in the basement

Mixing up the medicine

I'm on the pavement

Thinking about the government

The man in the trench coat

Badge out, laid off

Says he's got a bad cough

Wants to get it paid off

Look out kid

It's somethin' you did

God knows when

But you're doing it again

You better duck down the alley way

Lookin' for a new friend

A man in the coonskin cap, in the pig pen

Wants eleven dollar bills, you only got ten

Maggie comes fleet foot

Face full of black soot

Talkin' that the heat put

Plants in the bed but

The phone's tapped anyway

Maggie says that many say

They must bust in early May

Orders from the D.A. Look out kid

Don't matter what you did

Walk on your tip toes

Don't tie no bows

Better stay away from those

That carry around a fire hose

Keep a clean nose

Watch the plain clothes

You don't need a weather man

To know which way the wind blows

10. Masters of war

Masters of war

Build to destroy

You play with my world

Like it's your little toy

All the money you made will never buy back your soul