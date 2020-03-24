Hantavirus trends online - what are 'New World' and Old World Hanta viruses?

New Delhi: As novel coronavirus wreaks havoc on the world and its economy, China is apparently witnessing resurgence of another virus this time from rodents that reside in the dark underbelly of our world.

Global Times tweeted on Tuesday that a person from "Yunnan Province died while on his way back to Shandong Province for work on a chartered bus on Monday. He was tested positive for #hantavirus. Other 32 people on bus were tested".

The tweet went viral on various social media platforms, with people saying does 'coronavirus needs a backup now?"

"I think am ready to move to another planet. Honestly," tweeted one user.

Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS) is a severe, sometimes fatal, respiratory disease in humans caused by infection with hantaviruses.

Early symptoms of HPS include fatigue, fever and muscle aches, especially in thighs, hips, back, and sometimes shoulders.