Hampshire primary election: Klobuchar leads midnight vote

"Remember this: Washington Democrats have never been more extreme," Trump told cheering supporters.

"We are saving your health care while the socialist Democrats are trying to take away your health care." The remark appeared aimed at Sanders, buoyed by a strong showing in Iowa last week and a poll that claimed he was the national frontrunner for the first time.

The survey also showed Bloomberg -- who is skipping Tuesday's contest -- vaulting into third place behind a struggling Biden.

Firing up his supporters with promises to slash inequalities and overhaul the US healthcare system, the 78-year-old Sanders maintained a healthy lead in New Hampshire, where he won the 2016 primary by a landslide.

"Tomorrow is an historically important day," the Vermont senator told a Durham rally of 7,500 people.

"Let's win this thing, let's transform America!" As attendees roared, "Bernie! Bernie! Bernie!" The Strokes began their performance with the Talking Heads classic "Burning Down the House." The rally showcased Sanders's growing stature, particularly among young voters.

"We don't really have much of a left-wing politics in this country. Bernie's kind of revitalized that," Alex Pomerantz, 29, a data manager from New York who came to New Hampshire to canvass for Bernie, told AFP.

"The young people are blown away by the movement that he's started." The RealClearPolitics polling average showed Sanders at 28.8 percent in New Hampshire, tailed on 22.3 percent by moderate rival Buttigieg, whose Iowa win boosted his presidential bid.

A late surge also lifted the fortunes of Amy Klobuchar, with two new polls showing the senator from Minnesota jumping past heavyweights Biden and Elizabeth Warren to notch 14 percent support.

Calling it a "dramatic shift," a new Quinnipiac University poll showed Sanders overtaking Biden for the first time in the national nomination race, attracting 25 percent support against 17 percent for Biden -- shaken by a fourth-place finish in Iowa.

The poll also showed Bloomberg surging to 15 percent support. The increase suggest a possible upset when New York's former mayor -- who is skipping the first four nominating contests -- throws himself fully into the race.

Bloomberg -- who is focusing on March 3's Super Tuesday, when 14 states vote -- has spent a record $260 million of his personal fortune on his campaign, to Sanders' fury who accuses him of trying to "buy the election." In a sign of the high stakes, the Democratic race has taken a bad-tempered turn in recent days with Sanders and Buttigieg trading barbs, and Biden and Klobuchar sharpening their attacks on both frontrunners.

Sanders -- whose campaign, based heavily on small donors, says it raised $25 million last month -- has branded Buttigieg the Wall Street candidate.

"Unlike other campaigns, we don't have billionaires giving huge amounts of money," he said Sunday.

Buttigieg pushed back, quipping: "Well, Bernie's pretty rich, and I would happily accept a contribution from him." As Buttigieg has risen from practical anonymity, he has also faced intensifying criticism for his lack of national experience and supposed difficulty connecting with black voters, a key demographic.