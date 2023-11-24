Hamas Releases 25 Hostages 2 Month After Start Of War

PTI

Hamas has released twelve Thai hostages, as confirmed by Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. Embassy officials are en route to receive the liberated hostages, he further stated.

PM Thavisin said, "It has been confirmed by the Security Department and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that 12 Thai hostages have already been released. Embassy officials are on their way to pick them up in another hour. Their names and details should be known soon."

As part of a temporary ceasefire in Gaza today, Hamas was initially set to transfer a group of 13 Israeli hostages to neighboring Egypt in exchange for 39 Palestinians held in Israeli jails. Following the release of the 12 Thai nationals, a total of 25 individuals will regain their freedom after nearly two months of captivity.

In the final moments leading up to the 4 pm prisoner swap, Thailand declared the release of 12 of its citizens, supplementing the initial group of 13 Israelis.

Reports indicate that the hostages have been transferred to the Red Cross and are en route to the Rafah border, which is Gaza's border with Egypt. Additionally, according to sources close to Hamas, some Israeli hostages have been handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross for their return to Israel, as reported by the news agency AFP.

"Half an hour ago, the prisoners were handed to the Red Cross who will take them to the Egyptians and the Israelis who are due to receive them," stated one source, as reported by the AFP. The handover was confirmed by the second source.