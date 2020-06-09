Half of the new COVID-19 cases in Singapore are asymptomatic: Report

Singapore reported 386 new coronavirus cases, the majority of them foreign workers living in dormitories, on Monday, taking the country's total number of infections to 38,296, while 25 people have succumbed to COVID-19, according to the health ministry.

As of Sunday, 24,877 patients had recovered from the disease. Of the total cases, 12,999, or 34 percent, are still considered active cases and are in hospitals and community isolation facilities, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily update.

Foreign workers living in dormitories comprise 384 cases. The two local cases are a Singaporean and a foreigner on work pass, it said. Twenty-five have died from COVID-19, while nine have died of other causes while testing positive, said the ministry.