Hack in the time of COVID-19: 25,000 email ids, passwords of WHO, Gates Foundation and NIH employees posted online

Hackers have posted nearly 25,000 email addresses and passwords, allegedly belonging to the US-based National Institute of Health, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and the World Health Organisation, it has been revealed.

The hack was revealed by SITE Intelligence Group, an international organization that monitors online extremism and terrorist groups.

The group said the information was released Sunday and Monday and almost immediately used to foment attempts at hacking and harassment by far-right extremists. According to a Washington Post report, an Australian cyber security expert confirmed that the hacked address indeed belonged to the World Health Organisation.

Rita Katz, the Director of the SITE group took to Twitter to call the accused ‘Neo Nazis’.

“Prominent Neo-Nazis group disseminating allegedly "hacked" emails from @gatesfoundation & @WHO , two partner orgs at front of #coronavirus fight. Data posted first to chan board & pasting site. @siteintelgroup / @SITE_CYBER currently investigating.