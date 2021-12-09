Gunmen opens fire at tourist beach in Mexico; no injuries reported

Gunmen on jet skis opened fire close to a popular tourists beach in Mexico. Gang violence threatened the all the nearby areas of beach reports Metro

Gunfire broke out in the Caribbean coastal resort of Cancun. All the tourists gathered nearby had to run and look for the cover.

Two or three men fired around 20 shots but no one got injured, eye witnesses said as per media reports. It's a four star resort popular with American tourists in the city’s hotel zone.

Rick Lebassa, one of the eyewitness tourist from United States, said the gunmen appeared to be shooting into the air with pistols.

Kerry Arms, who was travelling with Mr Guyrich, added: ‘There was a delayed reaction for about maybe five seconds, then everybody started scrambling and screaming and crying, and running.’ says report.

Lucio Hernandez Gutierrez, the chief of police of the coastal state of Quintana Roo, said the attackers apparently pulled up to the beach on jet skis and opened fire. The jet skis have since been found and seized.

In October, California woman born in India was one of two foreign tourists killed in the apparent crossfire of a drug-gang shootout in Mexico's Caribbean coast resort of Tulum. Authorities in Quintana Roo, the state where Tulum, Playa del Carmen and Cancun are located, said one of the dead women was Anjali Ryot.

The gunfight apparently broke out between two groups that operate street-level drug sales in the area, according to prosecutors. The tourists were apparently dining at the restaurant and may have been caught in the crossfire. The shooting occurred on Tulum's Mini-Quinta,' a reference to Playa del Carmen's larger, flashier bar and restaurant zone known as Quinta Avenida, or Fifth Avenue.

