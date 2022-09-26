e-Paper Get App
Gunman opens fire at school in Russia, killing at least 6

Reportedly, the gunman took his own life after the shooting. No motive for the violence has so far been established

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 26, 2022, 02:05 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

A gunman opened fire at a school in Izhevsk, a city in central Russia, on Monday killing at least six people and injuring twenty, Russian officials have said.

Footage from the scene showed ambulances and emergency response personnel arriving at the scene.

article-image

The target of the shooting was local school number 88, which the reportedly has up to 1,000 pupils enrolled, with about 80 teachers employed.

Reportedly, the gunman took his own life after the shooting. No motive for the violence has so far been established.

This is a developing story. Further details awaited.

