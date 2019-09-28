Gulalai Ismail: New face of anti-Pakistan protest in New York

New York: Gulalai Ismail, a Pakistani women's rights activist on the run, who managed to escape Pakistan to seek political asylum in the United States, is now the new face of hope for the many oppressed minorities of the Islamic country.

On Friday morning, Ismail appeared on the busy streets of New York voicing the atrocities against minorities in Pakistan. Just a month old in the city, Ismail highlighted the plight and miseries that minorities are facing for decades in Pakistan.

Gulalai joined the Muhajirs, Pashtuns, Balochis, Sindhis and many other minorities protesting outside the United Nations headquarters while Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's addressed the UN General Assembly. Many protesters were seen holding placards and chanting slogans including 'No more blank Cheques for Pakistan' and "Pakistan army stop meddling in politics.'

"Innocent Pashtuns were killed in Pakistan in the name of eradicating terrorism," she said during a protest against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in New York.

-By Reena Bhardwaj