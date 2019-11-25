'Guess what, I am tough': 82-year-old woman breaks table over burglar

82-year-old Willie Murphy can take care of herself. The powerlifter faced down a burglar so successfully that the man in question had to be rescued by the police.

Murphy says that the man first came knocking on her door claiming that he was sick and pleading with her to call an ambulance. When she denied him entry, he broke in.

In a video posted later, a visibly excited Murphy can be seen narrating how she made the burglar regret his decision.

She first called the police, then proceeded to pick up the nearest things to keep the burglar down until reinforcements arrived. As it turned out, the only person that needed reinforcements was the burglar himself.

By the time they got to him, she had broken a table over him, beaten him with a broomstick and squirted shampoo all over him.

"...and when he's down. I’m jumping on him," she narrated to Fox News.