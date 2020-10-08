'Greatest failure of any American presidency': Kamala Harris lashes out at Trump, Pence over COVID-19 handling

The COVID-19 pandemic has not been kind to America. As the global cases continue to rise, the US has been perched at the top of the list for quite some time now. The single worst affected country, it has seen over 7,546,700 positive cases and more than 211,700 deaths.
And on Thursday morning (IST), as the country held its Vice Presidential debate, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris lashed out at President Trump and VP Mike Pence over their handling of the crisis. "How Donald Trump and Mike Pence handled the coronavirus crisis is the greatest failure of any American presidency," she alleged.
While the debate continues, her team has been sharing live updates on her Twitter handle. Harris took on President Trump's earlier statements - that he wanted Americans to stay calm amid the pandemic - wondering if this had indeed been the reaction among people.
"I want to ask you: how calm were you when you were hunting for toilet paper? How calm were you when your children couldn’t see their grandparents because you were afraid they could kill them?" she asked.
At the same time, Presidential candidate Joe Biden took to Twitter noting that even eight months after the pandemic began, "Donald Trump and Mike Pence still have no plan to deal with COVID-19". As Biden put it, "He’s still hoping it will just disappear". He also shared the plan of action the Democratic leaders plan to implement should they be elected to office.
As Harris put it: "Over 210,000 Americans have died. Over 7 million have contracted this disease. Nearly 30 million have filed for unemployment. One in five businesses are at risk of closing. And this administration still doesn't have a plan..."
