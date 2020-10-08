'Greatest failure of any American presidency': Kamala Harris lashes out at Trump, Pence over COVID-19 handling

The COVID-19 pandemic has not been kind to America. As the global cases continue to rise, the US has been perched at the top of the list for quite some time now. The single worst affected country, it has seen over 7,546,700 positive cases and more than 211,700 deaths.

And on Thursday morning (IST), as the country held its Vice Presidential debate, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris lashed out at President Trump and VP Mike Pence over their handling of the crisis. "How Donald Trump and Mike Pence handled the coronavirus crisis is the greatest failure of any American presidency," she alleged.