Governor of Puerto Rico rejects calls to resign amid scandal

San Juan: Protesters in Puerto Rico gathered outside La Fortaleza governor's residence on Sunday, demanding Governor Ricardo Rosselló step down for his involvement in a private chat in which he used profanities to describe an ex-New York City councilwoman and a federal control board overseeing the island's finances.

The demonstrators included teachers, union workers, students, members of a feminist collective and others who congregated in front of the mansion chanting, "Ricky resign, the people don't want you!" Undersecretary of La Fortaleza's press office, Michelle De la Cruz, said she did not know if the governor was home.