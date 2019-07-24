Google's Nest Hub Max to launch on September 9

San Francisco, July 24 (IANS) Googles largest smart display yet - the Nest Hub Max - is all set to be launched on September 9 in the US, the UK and Australia.

The device was announced back at Google I/O where the tech giant formally announced that it would rebrand its smart home products under the Nest name, The Verge reported on Tuesday. Currently, the Google Store in the US still shows the product on the waitlist.

Key new features in the Nest Hub Max are a larger 10-inch HD (1080x720) screen. Like the Home Hub, the Nest Hub Max is also outfitted with an ambient EQ sensor to help adjust the colour temperature of the screen to the room.

It is powered by the Google Assistant and supports features including YouTube TV support. The Nest Hub Max's built-in Nest Cam finally brings a camera to Google's smart Home Hub-style devices.

The company has added gesture support in the device to make it easier to pause the media or turn down volume. Google also said that privacy concerns are taken care of and for this the company has built a green LED light in the Nest Hub Max that would light up when the device is recording a video or streaming it.

The device also has a switch that users will be able to toggle to physically disable the camera and microphone in the device if they want.