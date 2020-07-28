Google extends work from home for employees till June 30 next year

Tech giant Google on Monday said it is extending work from home (WFH) facility for its employees globally, including in India, till June 30 next year.

"To give employees the ability to plan ahead, we are extending our global voluntary work from home option through June 30, 2021 for roles that don't need to be in the office," Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in an e-mail to staffers.

Google has around two lakh employees, including contractors and full-time workers. In May, Google had also announced USD 1,000 allowances to cover equipment costs for employees working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The remote-work order issued Monday by Google CEO Sundar Pichai also affects other companies owned by Google's corporate parent, Alphabet Inc. It marks a six-month extension of Google's previous plan to keep most of its offices closed through the rest of this year. "I know this extended timeline may come with mixed emotions and I want to make sure you're taking care of yourselves," wrote Pichai, who is also Alphabet's CEO, in an email to employees.

Pichai's decision was first reported by The Wall Street Journal. The prolonged lockdown of Google's offices could influence other major employers to take similar precautions, given that the technology industry has been at the forefront of the shift to remote work that has been triggered by the spread of the novel coronavirus.