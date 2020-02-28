Google Doodle pays ode to famous illustrator Sir John Tenniel on his 200th birth anniversary

At 20, he lost sight in his right eye, owing to a major eye injury. He studied at the Royal Academy school and in 1836 he sent his first picture to the exhibition of the Society of British Arts, in 1836. He made his first illustration for Samuel Carter Hall's 'The Book of Ballads' in 1842. Eight years later, he joined a weekly magazine 'Punch' as a political cartoonist. It was in 1864, that Lewis Carroll came across his works of art and approached him to illustrate the book, 'Alice's Adventures in Wonderland'.

It is said that he was an introvert and did not enjoy being in the limelight. His biographer wrote that this extremely talented artist's "life and career was that of the supreme gentlemanly outside, living on the edge of respectability."

He contributed to approximately 2,300 cartoons, in addition to minor drawings and double-page drawings.

Sir John Tenniel passed away on February 25th, 1914.

For innumerable decades, this artist's pieces of art have fueled the imaginations of young minds. Even today, people continue to appreciate his illustrations, creativity and unconventional style.