Goals of Russia's operation in Ukraine will be achieved in any case: Vladimir Putin tells French counterpart Emmanuel Macron

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that the goals of Russia's operation in Ukraine - its demilitarization and neutral status - will be achieved in any case, the Kremlin said according to Reuters.

Further, Putin also said that any attempts by Kyiv to delay negotiations would result in Moscow adding more items to its list of demands.

This comes a day after Marcon denounced the "lies" spread by the Russian government to justify a war in Ukraine, but said he would remain in contact with President Vladimir Putin to try and obtain a ceasefire.

Macron, who has led European efforts to avert war by visiting Putin in Moscow last month and mediating over the phone between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and the Russian leader, squarely put the blame of hostilities on the Kremlin.

"It is alone, betraying his international commitments one by one, that President Putin chose war," Macron said in a nationwide address to the French people, hailing Zelenskiy as the face of "honour, freedom and courage".

"This war is not a conflict between the West and Russia, as some would like us to believe. There is no NATO base in Ukraine. These are lies. Russia is not aggressed, it is the aggressor. This war is not a fight against Nazism ... it's a lie," Macron added.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 07:19 PM IST