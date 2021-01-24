Globe-trotting: 11 killed in IS attack in Iraq

Baghdad: The casualty toll from overnight attack by Islamic State (IS) terrorists on a paramilitary Hashd Shaabi force in Iraq's Salahudin province stands at 11, the Hashd Shaabi said on Sunday. The attack took place on Saturday night when IS terrorists, including suicide bombers, tried to take control of an important outpost in the al-Eith area in eastern the province, but was repelled by Hashd Shaabi members, a statement by the Hashd Shaabi said. The casualty toll of the battle ended with the killing of 11 Hashd Shaabi members and the wounding of 12 others, the statement said. It also said that Hussein Saiydan, known as Abu Alyaa al-Husseini, commander of third Battalion of the Hashd Shaabi's 22nd Brigade, was among the killed. Late on Saturday, Col. Mohammed al-Bazi from Salahudin provincial police told Xinhua that IS militants attacked the outposts of Hashd Shaabi's 22nd Brigade in the eastern part of the province.

2 earthquakes jolt Chile, no casualties

Santiago: Two earthquakes measuring 7.0 and 5.9 on the Richter scale jolted Chile's Magallanes and Antarctica region, with no reported casualties or damages, but authorities issued a tsunami warning after the first temblor. According to the National Seismological Centre at the University of Chile, the first quake struck at 8.36 p.m. on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported. The temblor was measured at a depth of 10 km and its epicentre located in the ocean, 210 km east of the President Eduardo Frei Montalva base, the Antarctic base of Chile. The National Office for Emergency (Onemi) of the Interior Ministry issued a tsunami alert and ordered an evacuation of beach areas near the Antarctic region.