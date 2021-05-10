Global Teacher winner joins World Student Prize Academy

Global Teacher Prize 2020 winner Ranjitsinh Disale (pictured) has joined the new Global Student Prize Academy alongside the likes of Hollywood actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.

Disale, a primary school teacher from the village of Paritewadi in Solapur district of Maharashtra who bagged the USD 1-million prize at the end of last year, will join the judging panel of the USD 50,000 sister award to the Global Teacher Prize launched by the Varkey Foundation with Chegg.org - the non-profit arm of education technology company Chegg.

The Global Student Prize has been created as a new platform to highlight the efforts of extraordinary students making an impact on learning and society at large.

"Students have limitless potential and the world at their feet, as long as the right education is made available to them and we let them know how valued they are," said Disale.

"The Global Student Prize has been launched to shine a light on their stories and hear their voices. I am so proud to join the academy and support such an inspiring cause," he said.

Disale joins actors Kutcher and Kunis as well as US women's national soccer team player Julie Ertz and her husband, Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, as members of the Global Student Prize Academy.