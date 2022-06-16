Global Garbage Man Day: History, Significance, all you need to know

Representative Image | Pixabay

Global garbage man day is observed on June 17 th every year in commemoration of sanitation workers who work hard to keep the environment clean.

Significance

Studies have show that sanitation work is among the most dangerous and hazardous work.

The foul odors could make workers sick, a broken glass lead to injuries, and inhaling dust may cause respiratory problems.

Medical waste also poses a serious risk to sanitaion workers. Despite the dangers, the workers continue their task in order to make the environment more safe and sanitary for us.

Nowadays, several environmental activists are also involved in keeping public places clean. This day is also observed in gratitude towards them.

History

Global Garbage Man Day was the brainchild of John D. Arwood, the owner of a specialist waste management and portable sanitation firm.

He launched his business in 1997 and then used the internet as a way to expand it.

Several years into his business venture, Arwood realized that there was a dearth of public recognition for the work that his waste disposal staff were doing.

In 2011, he personally funded the first Global Garbage Man Day in 2011 to appreciate the workers in this line.

Global Garbage Man Day was officially renamed Waste and Recycling Workers Week in 2019.