Global Family Day 2022: Wishes and quotes to share on SMS, social media

Global Family Day, also known as World Peace Day, marks on the first day of the new year calendar - to begin the new year with a positive message of unity in the world. It is celebrated every year to promote harmony and unity. The day also emphasizes the idea of the world as a one in which we are all family, regardless of citizenship, borders, or race.

The concept is similar to "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam", the Sanskrit phrase found in Indian scriptures, which means "the world is one family".

On this day people are encouraged to be part of events by organizations and councils promoting the very message of the Global Peace or Family Day. Social media witnesses the hashtag #GlobalFamilyDay trend with people sharing peace messages and quotes.

Here are some quotes to share on SMS and social media:

“An eye for an eye will only make the whole world blind.” - Mahatma Gandhi

"If you don't know the guy on the other side of the world, love him anyway because he's just like you. He has the same dreams, the same hopes and fears. It's one world, pal. We're all neighbors." - Frank Sinatra

“Until he extends the circle of his compassion to all living things, man will not himself find peace.” - Albert Schweitzer

“Darkness cannot drive out darkness: only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate: only love can do that.” - Martin Luther King, Jr.

“Peace begins with a smile.” - Mother Teresa

“Peace is the only battle worth waging.” - Albert Camus

“It is not enough to win a war; it is more important to organize the peace.” - Aristotle

"Love your family, Love your community, Peace would just happen!"

"Strength of the family lies in the love bonding. Happy Global family day!"

"We are one family under one sky! Happy Global family day!"

