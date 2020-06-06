Global COVID-19 cases top 6.7 mn; death toll rise to 394,000: Johns Hopkins University

Washington: The total number of global coronavirus has increased to over 6.7 million, while the death toll has topped 394,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Saturday morning, the overall number of cases stood at 6,731,824, while the death toll increased to 394,787, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

With 1,897,239 confirmed cases and 109,127 deaths, the US currently accounts for the highest number of infections and fatalities in the world, according to the CSSE. In terms of cases, Brazil comes in the second place with 614,941 infections. This was followed by Russia (449,256), the UK (284,734), Spain (240,978), India (236,184), Italy (234,531), France (190,180), Peru (187,400), Germany (184,924), Turkey (168,340), Iran (167,156), Chile (122,499) and Mexico (110,026), the CSSE figures showed.

Regarding fatalities, the UK continues in the second position after the US with 40,344 COVID-19 deaths, which also accounts for the highest fatalities in Europe. The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are Brazil (34,021), Italy (33,774), France (29,114), Spain (27,134) and Mexico (13,170).