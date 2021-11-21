Global COVID-19 caseload tops 257 million, deaths over 5.14 million

The global coronavirus caseload has topped 257 million while the deaths have surged to more than 5.14 million and vaccinations to over 7.37 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and the total number number of vaccine doses administered stood at 257,156,570, 5,146,136 and 7,370,409,275, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 47,701,868 and 771,013, according to the CSSE.

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (34,499,925 infections and 465,349 deaths), followed by Brazil (22,012,150 infections and 612,587 deaths).

The other worst countries with over 5 million cases are the UK (9,857,658), Russia (9,135,149), Turkey (8,552,347), France (7,497,912), Iran (6,073,098), Argentina (5,312,089), Spain (5,080,663), Germany (5,374,446) and Colombia (5,045,412), the CSSE figures showed.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Mexico (292,145), Russia (257,891), Peru (200,741), Indonesia (143,709), the UK (144,308), Italy (133,034), Iran (128,852), Colombia (128,054), France (119,407) and Argentina (116,341).

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 09:59 AM IST