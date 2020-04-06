Global coronavirus death toll tops 60,000, cases pass 1.1 mln: WHO

GENEVA -- A total of 62,784 people died of COVID-19 globally as of 10:00 CET Sunday, as the number of infections surged to 1,133,758, showed the situation dashboard by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Outside China, the death toll rose to 59,446, while 1,050,828 cases have been reported.

According to WHO, the United States has reported 273,808 cases with 7,020 fatalities as of Sunday morning.