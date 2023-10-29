Global Climate Scientist Prof Saleemul Huq Passes Away At 71

Professor Saleemul Huq prominent climate change expert and director of the International Centre for Climate Change and Development. | Prof Saleemul Huq/Twitter

Professor Saleemul Huq (71), prominent climate change expert and director of the International Centre for Climate Change and Development (ICCCAD), passed away at his residence in Dhaka on Saturday night. According to a family source, Huq died of a cardiac arrest at his Gulshan residence at nearly 10 pm. Additionally, being the director of the ICCCAD, Huq was a professor at the Independent University in Bangladesh (IUB).

Professor Huq was a climate change, environment and development expert. His work aimed to establish links between climate change mitigation, adaptation and sustainable development from the perspective of developing countries, mainly least-developed countries (LDCs). The leading international science journal, Nature, named climate scientist Saleemul Huq one of the top 10 scientists of 2022.

ICCCAD's statement

In its statement, ICCCAD took to Facebook and said, "A visionary leader who was not only the torch bearer for Bangladesh's fight against Climate Change but for the entire global community, his unmatched legacy will remain as a shining example for years and generations to come."

About Professor Huq

Professor Huq was a lead author of the chapter on Adaptation and Sustainable Development in the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's (IPCC) Third Assessment Report and one of two coordinating lead authors of the chapter on 'Inter-relationships between adaptation and mitigation' in the IPCC's Fourth Assessment Report (2007). He was a co-chair of the Action Track 5 on Building Resilience to Vulnerabilities, Shocks, and Stress at the United Nations Food System Summit for 2021.

Professor Huq attended every session of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Conference of the Parties (COP). He was an active member of the UNFCCC Least Developed Countries (LDC) group as an adviser on adaptation, loss and damage, and climate finance, and he trained LDC negotiators.

Professor Huq authored hundreds of scientific and popular articles and was named one of the top twenty global climate change policy influencers in 2019. Professor Huq was also Bangladesh's leading climate change scientist.