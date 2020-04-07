'Get well soon': Twitter wishes UK PM Boris Johnson for his speedy recovery

On Monday night, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was in hospital due to persistent coronavirus symptoms, was taken into intensive care unit (ICU).
A spokesperson told the news agency PTI, "Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital. The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary."
Soon after the news broke that the UK PM was shifted ICU, wishes for his good health started pouring in. Not just politicians across the world but netizens also took Twitter to offer wishes to Boris Johnson, after which 'get well soon' started trending on Twitter.
On March 27, Matt Hancock, Johnson's secretary of state for health, said that UK PM ad the virus, and chief medical officer, Chris Whitty announced that he would begin self-isolation after displaying COVID-19 symptoms. Since then, Boris Johnson had been running the government remotely during his isolation.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK is on the rise, with nearly 48,000 people now testing positive across the country. The Department of Health and Social Care also reported that at least 4,934 people who confirmed to have had the virus have died.
(Inputs from Agencies)