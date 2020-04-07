'Get well soon': Twitter wishes UK PM Boris Johnson for his speedy recovery

On Monday night, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was in hospital due to persistent coronavirus symptoms, was taken into intensive care unit (ICU).

A spokesperson told the news agency PTI, "Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital. The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary."

Soon after the news broke that the UK PM was shifted ICU, wishes for his good health started pouring in. Not just politicians across the world but netizens also took Twitter to offer wishes to Boris Johnson, after which 'get well soon' started trending on Twitter.

