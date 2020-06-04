Get off my grass Morrison! Homeowner tells Australian PM to step away from his lawn while addressing the media

Sydney: As Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday gathered the media around him to announce the launch of a new government scheme, a homeowner stepped on to his porch and said, "can everyone get off my grass, please".

The new scheme, HomeBuilder is designed to stimulate the construction industry and keep builders employed. It will also hand out A$25,000 to those wanting to undertake home renovations.

The media conference had been arranged in a housing estate in the suburb of Googong outside the city of Queanbeyan in New South Wales state, reports The Sydney Morning Herald.

The Prime Minister chose to stand on a nature strip to make his pitch to the media, which meant that reporters and photographers and camera operators had to swarm back and on to the adjoining lawn.

Besides asking everyone to "get off my grass", the homeowner added: "I've just re-seeded that,", while pointing at his lawn.