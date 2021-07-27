'Get Brexit Undone?': UK govt seeks to re-negotiate part of deal with EU; Twitter outraged

UK government is seeking to re-negotiate part of its Brexit withdrawal agreement, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently insisting that some modifications were necessary. The administration had recently urged the European Union to re-negotiate post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland.

As per a report by The Guardian, David Frost, the minister responsible for Brexit issues, had said that major changes to the legal text of the protocol were necessary. Without this, he said, the government would consider triggering Article 16 of the agreement to suspend parts of the deal.

The European Commission, thus far, is not on board with the idea, calling for Britain to respect its international obligations. “The EU will continue to be creative and flexible within the protocol framework. But we will not renegotiate,” Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, had said after a call with the prime minister last week.

But as the stalemate continues, Twitter users have picked up the slack. Over the last few days, countless netizens have expressed their ire with the Boris Johnson-led administration for wanting to make changes to the same deal that they had brokered.

Was the government that pushed for and worked towards Brexit now hoping to get it "undone", some wondered. "He negotiated it. He sold it. He got it through Parliament. He signed it. And now…" remarked another.