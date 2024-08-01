 Germany: Leipzig/Halle Airport Cargo Operations Disrupted For 3 Hours By Climate Activist Protest; Visuals Surface
PTIUpdated: Thursday, August 01, 2024, 01:56 PM IST
Berlin: An overnight protest by climate activists at Leipzig/Halle Airport in eastern Germany forced a three-hour halt to cargo flights, officials said Thursday.

The protest by the Last Generation group followed demonstrations last week at Cologne-Bonn Airport and then at Frankfurt Airport, Germany's busiest, which significantly disrupted passenger flights.

Statement Of Federal Police

Federal police said five activists attached themselves to the ground inside the airport perimeter shortly after midnight, and another two were prevented from doing so, German news agency DPA reported. They were removed at about 5 a.m. Last Generation said they didn't set foot on the runways.

Leipzig/Halle is an important air freight hub. Airport spokesperson Uwe Schuhart said air cargo movements had to be suspended for about three hours starting at 12:30 a.m.

There didn't appear to be a significant impact on passenger flights, which don't arrive and depart during the night. The airport's website showed the first plane leaving at 5:41 a.m., about 15 minutes late.

