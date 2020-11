Germany crosses grisly milestone of 1 million coronavirus cases

Germany hit another grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic on Friday, ticking above 1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The Robert Koch Institute, the country's disease control centre, said Germany's 16 states reported 22,806 cases overnight for a total since the start of the outbreak of 1,006,394.

Despite the high number of infections, Germany has seen fewer deaths than many other European countries, with 15,586 - compared with more than 50,000 in Britain, Italy and France, for example.

The country is almost a month in to a so-called "wave-breaker" shutdown instituted on November 2 after an alarming rise in daily figures to new record highs. Friday's total was slightly less than that reported a week ago and officials say the new measures have succeeded in halting the surge.

But Chancellor Angela Merkel and state governors decided earlier this week to extend the shutdown well into December and add more restrictions to try to now bring the numbers down to below 50 per 100,000 inhabitants each week. It's only at that level or below that officials say they can effectively trace outbreaks to implement quarantines when necessary.