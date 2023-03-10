Germany: Church shooting in Hamburg, many feared dead, wounded; visuals surface |

In Hamburg, a city in northern Germany, shots were fired inside a Jehovah's Witnesses facility on Thursday night, leaving several people dead or injured, according to authorities.

The incident happened in Germany's second-largest city's Gross Borstel neighbourhood, a few kilometers north of the central business district.

Police statement

"We only know that several people died here; several people are wounded, they were taken to hospitals," police spokesman Holger Vehren said.

He said he had no information on the severity of the injuries suffered by the wounded.

Where did the shooting happen?

The Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall, a contemporary, boxy, three-story structure next to an auto repair business, was the shooting location.

Vehren claimed that police were swiftly called to the location after being informed of the incident around 9.15 p.m. local time.

He claimed that after authorities came and saw persons on the main floor with what seemed to be gunshot wounds, they heard a shot from an upper floor and discovered a mortally injured person who may have been the shooter upstairs. He claimed that cops were not required to deploy their weapons.

According to Vehren, there was no sign that the gunman was on the run and it was likely that he or she was either inside the structure or among the victims.

Eye witnesses statement

Unidentified witnesses who were interviewed on n-tv television reported hearing 12 gunfire.

The incident that was taking place in the premises at the time of the shooting was unknown to the police.

They also didn't have any instant knowledge of a potential reason. According to Vehren, "the backdrop is still entirely unexplained." Peter Tschentscher, the mayor of Hamburg, tweeted that the news was "shocked" and sent his condolences to the surviving family members.

The Jehovah's Witnesses belong to a multinational church with its main office in Warwick, New York, and was established in the United States in the 19th century. It claims to have 8.7 million members globally, including 170,000 in Germany.