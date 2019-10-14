Germany: 20,000 kurds protest against Turkish op in Syria

Berlin: Around 20,000 Kurdish people took to streets across Germany opposing the Turkish Military aggression against Kurds in northern Syria.

According to the local media, people across Germany marched and chanted slogans on Saturday calling for political pressure on Turkey which has launched a military operation against the Kurds, Sputnik reported.

Over 10,000 people demonstrated in the city of Cologne, around 4,000 in Frankfurt, 3000 in Hamburg and Hannover alike. Small scale protests were reported in cities like Bermen, Berlin and Saarbruecken.

The German authorities warned protestors from using banned flags of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the photos of its founder Abdullah Ocalan.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday urged President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to halt Turkey's offensive in northern Syria immediately, warning it could spark further destabilisation of the region and a resurgence of the IS jihadist group.