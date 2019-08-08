Georgia woman in trouble for saying she infected men with HIV in Facebook video

A Georgia woman Brandi Yakeima Lasiter dragged herself in trouble when she posted a video on Facebook saying she has infected many men with deadly HIV. The video got viral and caught the attention of Americus Police. She is now facing charges for the same.

Georgia said in the video that she has HIV and she intentionally had sexual intercourse with different men to infect them. She did not end there. She went on to list down names of the men she infected. Brandi was proud to share how she infected men.

However, the story of Brandi got changed when Americus Police interrogated her for putting the video on Facebook and intentionally infecting men with HIV. According to Latestly, Brandi said that she don’t have HIV and she did it because she was angry with the people she named in the video.

To prove her claim for not having HIV she also provided blood test report that was done in September 2018. Since the report is of long ago she also now submitted a new blood test. Americus Police is waiting for the fresh blood test report to confirm whether Brandi is HIV-positive or not. "To determine what, if any, charges she may be facing." Police Major Herman Lamar told to local media, according to Latestly.

One of the men Brandi mentioned in the video also filed a communication harassment complaint against her.