George Floyd murder: Market House in Fayetteville set on fire; Mayor calls for night curfew

Amid the protests over the death of George Floyd, a Market House in Fayetteville was set on fire on Saturday afternoon, reported CBS17.
The protest began in a peaceful manner until 6:45 pm. Later, the protesters broke into the Market House and broke its windows. They even burnt the US flag. The Market House was then set on fire and smoke started coming out of it. It was later extinguished.
Meanwhile, Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin on Sunday morning said that he plans to call for a nighttime curfew, reported the local website. Colvin said, “I’ve spoken with the governor (Roy Cooper) just a few minutes ago. He said to make a request to our public safety folks to see what we can do to get some additional manpower down (in Fayetteville).”
For the uninitiated, over the last few days, there have been protests across the United States over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who cried, "I can't breathe," as a white police officer knelt on his neck, eventually leading to his death. A video of the same went viral, and there has been a tremendous outcry against it.The protests took a violent turn, leading to arson and even looting.
Meanwhile, in Minneapolis, the city where the protests began, police, state troopers and National Guard members moved in soon after an 8 pm curfew took effect to break up protests, firing tear gas and rubber bullets to clear streets outside a police precinct and elsewhere.
At least 13 police officers were injured in Philadelphia when peaceful protests turned violent and at least four police vehicles were set on fire. In New York City, dangerous confrontations flared repeatedly as officers made arrests and cleared streets.
(With PTI inputs)
