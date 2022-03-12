Geopolitical tensions in Europe soar to post-Cold War high as NATO sends troops to Norway for military exercise

As Ukraine enters its 17th day under Russian invasion, Nato has said that it will be sending troops to Norway on Monday 14 March.

Starting on 14 March, the manoeuvres will enable western nations to hone their combat skills in Norway's cold climate, including in the Arctic, on the ground, at sea and in the skies.

The exercise will be held a few hundred kilometres from the Russian border. While it was planned long before Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, it now has added significance because of the war.

Norway's Defence Minister Odd Roger Enoksen said: "This exercise is extremely important for the security of Norway and its allies. We will practice an allied reinforcement of Norway".

This training exercise will be a big one — approximately 3,000 U.S. Marines will join roughly 30,000 military forces from 27 NATO ally and partner nations.

Approximately 220 aircraft and more than 50 ships will take part in the exercise, including two aircraft carriers, the HMS Prince of Wales and the nuclear-powered supercarrier USS Harry S. Truman.

NATO was quick to emphasize that “this year’s exercise was announced over eight months ago. It is not linked to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine, which NATO is responding to with preventive, proportionate and non-escalatory measures.”

Norway informed Russia about the exercise back in January and invited Russia, as well as all member nations of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe to observe the exercise; Russia declined the invitation.

Russia's offensive against Ukraine surprised experts, leaving some to wonder whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would try to go after other former Soviet states, such as the Baltics, in his quest to restore the old USSR.

Cold Response "allows us to hone our training, demonstrate our unity, our willingness to work together in rugged conditions which may be conditions that are more familiar in the east", French General Yvan Gouriou of France's rapid reaction corps said.

"So the exercise is very relevant in the current situation", he added.

More than 40,000 troops were initially expected to participate in Cold Response, but the number has shrunk due to the Covid pandemic and geopolitical crises elsewhere.

The exercise is expected to come to an end on 1 April.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 10:33 AM IST