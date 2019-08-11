Gender gap still persists in attitude of people

New York: While women have made great strides in entering the workforce and attaining economic power, there remains a persistent gender gap in attitudes about equality between men and women, a new study suggests. Although the last half of the 1900s saw much progress, the trajectory of attitudes about gender equality slowed in recent decades as men began to work longer hours and took on increased responsibilities to get ahead at work, nudging their wives into more traditional roles at home. This influence on negative attitudes toward women’s work was widespread.

The decline in egalitarian attitude was starkest among highly educated, high-salaried white people in professional jobs, researchers said.