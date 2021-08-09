Gas cylinder explosion kills 10 in Pakistan

Islamabad: At least ten people were killed after the gas cylinder of a van exploded when it was hit by a mini truck in Pakistan's Punjab province, according to a media report on Monday.

The accident occurred in Gujranwala on Sunday, Geo News reported.

An initial probe by the authorities found that the van was carrying passengers from Rawalpindi to Gujranwala.

The vehicle was hit by the mini truck and the cylinder at the back of the van exploded, police said.

At least six persons were injured in the explosion.