From The Netherlands to Germany: Here's a list of countries sending aide to Ukraine amid Russia invasion

As the war between Ukraine and Russia continues to escalate after Moscow sent its troops into its neighbouring country, several countries across the globe are sending military aid to Kyiv.

The offensive has killed more than 350 civilians since the beginning of Russia’s invasion, the Ukraine's health ministry said.



The Netherlands

The Netherlands will supply air defence rockets and anti-tank systems to Ukraine, the Dutch government said in letters to parliament on Saturday.

The Dutch government agreed to a Ukrainian request to rapidly ship 200 Stinger air defence rockets and 50 “Panzerfaust 3” anti-tank weapons with 400 rockets, the letters said.

European Union

For the first time in its history, the EU is financing the buying and delivery of arms after leaders agree to transport weapons worth 450 million euros to Kyiv.

Foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says some nations are sending the Ukrainians fighter jets.



Germany

Berlin has broken a longstanding taboo of not exporting arms to conflict zones in vowing to send Ukraine 1,000 anti-tank weapons, 500 "Stinger" surface-to-air missiles and nine howitzers.

It is also donating 14 armoured vehicles and 10,000 tonnes of fuel.



Canada

Ottawa is sending lethal military weaponry to Ukraine and loaning Kyiv half a billion Canadian dollars ($394m) to help it defend itself.

Belgium

Belgium says it will supply Ukraine with 3,000 more automatic rifles and 200 anti-tank weapons, as well as 3,800 tonnes of fuel.ding “defence equipment” as well as humanitarian aid.

Czech Republic

Prague is sending 4,000 mortars and an arsenal of 30,000 pistols, 7,000 assault rifles, 3,000 machine guns, as well as scores of sniper rifles and a million bullets. The Czechs have already promised Kyiv 4,000 mortars worth 1.5 million euros, which have yet to be delivered.

United States



President Joe Biden instructed the US State Department to release up to an additional $350 million worth of weapons from US stocks to Ukraine on Friday as it struggles to repulse a Russian invasion.

In a memorandum to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Biden directed that $350 million allocated through the Foreign Assistance Act be designated for Ukraine's defense.



Slovakia

Slovakia will send artillery ammunition and fuel worth a total of 11 million euros ($12.39 million) to Ukraine, Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad said on Saturday.



Nad said the shipment includes 12,000 rounds of 120-millimeter caliber ammunition, 10 million liters (2.64 million US gallons) of diesel fuel and 2.4 million liters of aircraft fuel.

France

France has decided to send defensive military equipment to Ukraine to support the country against Russia's invasion, a French army spokesman said on Saturday, adding that the issue of sending offensive arms was still under consideration.

"You can imagine that shipping the equipment is complicated at the moment," a spokesman for the French army's Chief of Staff told reporters at a briefing.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 11:47 AM IST