From SpongeBob to Woman yelling at Cat, here are the top searched memes of the decade

This year, it’s not only the year-end but the end of a decade. While there are tons of things that went viral this decade, some are more memorable than others.
Google Trends revealed its 'decade in search' list and we aren’t disappointed with the result. As the latter part of the decade was overshadowed with memes, dank memes, cat memes and birthday memes, Google Trends’ 'decade in search' list includes it all.
Here are the top viral memes from 2010 to 2019:
1. Happy Birthday memes
The Happy Birthday meme never gets old. With millions of people having their birthdays every year, people were definitely bored with the same old ‘Happy Birthday’ message and turned to memes for wishing their best buddies with funny memes.
Evidently, on the top of the list is funny happy birthday memes.
2. Dank memes
If you’re a dank meme fan, there is nothing we need to recall for you. The internet has been the best place for people like you who have survived the viral-culture and just life in general with the most bizarre but relatable dank memes.
Dank memes are often satirical commentary on anything and everything under the sun. The second most popular on the list, the term Dank meme took off after a YouTuber posted a video on how to make dank memes.
3. Spongebob memes
What’s better than relating bad adult choices with childhood memories of cartoons? Well, it is definitely one of the ways for people to survive the wrath they bring upon themselves with life-changing adult choices.
The Spongebob meme has been a constant almost throughout the decade.
4. The cat meme
The world-famous ‘Woman Yelling At A Cat’ meme is the best thing that has happened on the internet this decade. The meme has been graciously exploited to fit in every scenario of desperation, anger, indifference and the classic cat attitude. The
5. Funny memes
Memes are for fun, there’s no other way around them. Sure, some preach, some are cringy and some are just flop, but the sole purpose of a meme is to add a little humour to the lives of people. The top fifth searched on the Google Trends list is ‘Funny memes’.
If you’re having a bad day, there’s a meme, if you’re hungry, horny, crying, laughing or just existing, there’s always a fun meme to add to your experience of life.
