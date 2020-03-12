From namaste to foot shaking: Here are 5 alternatives to the handshake

According to the WHO, the infection spread can be curtailed by, amongst other things, regularly washing your hands and covering your mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing. It is also recommended that people avoid close contact with symptomatic individuals.

But the world must be run, and world leaders and politicians cannot escape encounters with each other. They have thus been forced to find several creative workarounds.

From knocking elbows to taking a cue from Spock, there are several new greetings for the coronavirus era.

1. Taking a cue from India's Namaste

While India has been utilising the folded-hand-greeting that is the Namaste, is hasn't always been the French way of saying hello. But with handshakes, hugs and air kisses being considered a bad idea, French President Emmanuel Macron has now chosen to greet his counterparts with folded hands. This, said the Ambassador of France to India, Emmanuel Lenain, was a "graceful gesture that he has retained from his India visit in 2018".