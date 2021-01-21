From launching new political party to running newspaper: Here are few things citizen Trump can now do after White House exit

But citizen Trump has alternatives beyond returning to politics. Many believe that a return to the family business is a likely possibility. Being government representatives, the First Family had had to avoid many business transactions over the last few years - including the use of Donald Trump's name and brand for promotions and deals. Now, with the added weight of a Presidency behind him, this is a lucrative prospect for the former businessman and media personality.

One must also consider the various businesses or plans that Trump had hinted at in the past. While we know that the First Family plan to reside in their Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, during the run-up to the US elections President Trump had even brought up the possibility of leaving the country. "Could you imagine if I lose? My whole life, what am I going to do? I'm going to say 'I lost to the worst candidate in the history of politics'. I'm not going to feel so good. Maybe I'll have to leave the country? I don't know." the President had said at a rally. And while we're convinced that this was hyperbole, President Trump has proved time and again that he can be somewhat unpredictable.

Another business venture that he had hinted at, while railing against the 'fake news' media was to set up a news publication of his own. And while we do not know what form or shape this might take, one cannot dismiss it out of hand at present. With Donald Trump's access to social media greatly restricted, a publication might well prove to be crucial to reach out to people.