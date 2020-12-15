From Black Lives Matter to US Elections: Top 5 stories that gripped the world in 2020

"It's 2020, you know. People want to see the end of it," — said every other person struggling through the year that was already set on being hailed as a contender for "the worst year ever," merely halfway into it.

As several self-styled observers (and journalists alike) have had the occasion to note by this point in the year, 2020 did not begin with a bang, but a whimper.

The ones who toasted to a new year on December 31, 2019, with warm champagne and a houseful of guests certainly did not predict how a few months later, they would be sanitising their groceries, panic-buying toilet paper, and attending Zoom funerals, and be thinking of meets and parties as distant pipe-dreams in the age of social distancing and lockdowns.

Quite a lot of plans for the year ahead were ruined, and career goals went downhill for many. Even the most insufferable of optimists in the world would expectedly have ingested a pill of cynicism by now, so as to be wary of planning too far ahead in these uncertain times marked by a recurrent fear — "What if the next year is worse?"

Suffice to say, 2020 saw the news cycle spin into overdrive and the headlines seemingly getting heavier with each passing day.

Even so, as most people across the world stayed inside their homes for more hours than ever, reading/watching/listening to the endless feed of news media scrolling before their senses — there were stories which gripped the world on a hitherto unprecedented level. Social media buzzed voraciously over the leads, as hashtags and trends reached their intended zenith.

So without further ado, here's the definitive list of stories that gripped the world in 2020, likely to leave people with an overwhelming, perhaps somewhat perverse, sense of being a survivor when the year finally does get over.

A bit of a disclaimer here: With the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak personally affecting almost everyone in more ways than one, it kind of seems like a no-brainer to include the news of the pandemic in a list of stories that "gripped" the world this year.