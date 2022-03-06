Fresh ceasefire announced in Mariupol; second attempt to evacuate civilians

The Mariupol city council says a ceasefire has been declared in the city from 10am local time.

Civilians will be able to evacuate Mariupol on buses leaving from three sites in the city using a pre-agreed route ending in Zaporizhzhia, officials say.

Private vehicles can also join the evacuation, but are asked to drive behind the buses, in a convoy led by the Red Cross. Drivers should fill all seats in their cars, says the city council.

“Following the route of the humanitarian corridor, you can leave the city by private transport, moving in a column of municipal transport (exclusively by bus),” the city said, according to a translation by CNBC.

“At the head of the column will be accompanied by the Red Cross. We ask all drivers leaving the city to facilitate the evacuation of civilians as much as possible - take people with you, fill the transport as much as possible.”

The safe route — described as a “humanitarian ‘green’ corridor” — will go from Mariupol to Zaporozhye, a city to the west, with a number of stops along the way.

The news of the ceasefire is positive, but should be treated with some caution. A similar plan was announced on Saturday for the cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha, but it fell apart quickly and the mass evacuation was postponed.

Earlier, Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko had said the the city was without power, heat, water or mobile networks, and that some buses that were going to be used to evacuate civilians had been destroyed in the shelling.

"(The Russian military) is working to besiege the city and set up a blockade. They want to cut us off from the humanitarian corridor, shutting down the delivery of essential goods, medical supplies, even baby food," he said in an interview on a YouTube channel on Saturday.

"Their goal is to choke the city and place it under an unbearable stress."

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 02:25 PM IST