French Presidential candidate Marine Le Pen vows fines for Muslims wearing headscarves in public

As Presidential elections loom over in France, candidates are campaigning aggressively and making public speeches ahead of the voting on Sunday (April 10). One such presidential candidate and opposition to Emanuel Macron, Marine Le Pen, the far-right candidate Thursday vowed to issue fines to Muslims wearing headscarves/burqas in public.

The contender made the promise in a final push for votes three days ahead of the election.

Le pen said that the ban on headscarves in public places would be implemented saying it would be enforced by police in the same way as seatbelt-wearing in cars.

"People will be given a fine in the same way that it is illegal to not wear your seat belt. It seems to me that the police are very much able to enforce this measure," Le Pen was quoted as saying by RTL radio.

Le Pen has said she will use referendums to try to avoid constitutional challenges to many of her proposed laws on the basis that they are discriminatory and an infringement on personal freedoms, Daily Mail reported.

Her remarks come as the last night's opinion poll suggests Le Pen could sneak a surprising victory by 50.5 per cent to 49.5 per cent. The National Rally candidate was beaten by Macron in 2017.

A second-round run-off is scheduled for April 24.

A month ago, Le Pen was trailing President Macron by 10 points while fighting for a place in the second round against him, however, now she is seen as the clear favourite to challenge him for the presidency after Sunday's first round.

Le Pen is to hold her last campaign rally in the southern stronghold of Perpignan where her National Rally party has long had strong support and runs the local council.

Marion Anne Perrine "Marine" Le Pen is a French lawyer and far-right politician who served as President of the National Rally (previously the National Front) from 2011 to 2021. She has been a member of the National Assembly for the 11th constituency of Pas-de-Calais since 2017.

(with sources inputs)

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 05:42 PM IST