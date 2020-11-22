'Freedom pass' for Britons who test COVID-19 negative

London: This could be an indication of the things to come in Britain and elsewhere. Under consideration is a 'freedom pass' for Britons which would allow one to mix with friends and family without distancing or masks. But there is a pre-condition: they must test negative for the virus twice in a week.

The nitty-gritty of the scheme is still being ironed out by officials, who hope it will allow the country to bounce back to normal next year, media reports said.

To earn the freedom pass, people will need to be tested regularly and, provided the results are negative, they will then be given a letter, card or document they can show to people as they move around.

The certificate would be stored on a phone, according to sources, and would allow people to live a relatively normal life until the government's vaccination programme yields results. Although the country has a Plan A to end the pandemic - a vaccine - it also needs a watertight Plan B, it is pointed out.

The former British health secretary has called on ministers to come up with 'proper incentives' for people to get tested, self-isolate and receive a vaccine. The ‘freedom pass’ is one such suggestion. Another suggestion was that those not infected with the virus should be handed paper wristbands to allow them to return to a more normal life.

The special team has also suggested lotteries at testing centres and paying for people's travel if they go to get tested.